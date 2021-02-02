Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of RL stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.
Ralph Lauren Company Profile
Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.
Read More: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.