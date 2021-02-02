Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RL stock opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

