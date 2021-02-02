Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Separately, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Radware stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.93.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radware by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

