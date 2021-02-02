Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Releases Earnings Results

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 101,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,710. Quotient has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $500.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

