Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:QTRHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 27,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,185. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.58. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

