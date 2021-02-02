QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $185.00 at Cascend Securities

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Cascend Securities from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.07. The stock had a trading volume of 267,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.52. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.