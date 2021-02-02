QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

