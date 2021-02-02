QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms recently commented on QGEN. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

QIAGEN stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $52,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

