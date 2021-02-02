QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 525 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.61. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

