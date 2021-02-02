QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Has $23.64 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $262.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $746.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

