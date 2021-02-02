Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PTC Inc. Raised by Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) – Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PTC in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $141.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $275,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,894.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,768 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,225. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

