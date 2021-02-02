Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $43.42 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

