Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Raised by Analyst

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

