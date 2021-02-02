Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Increased by Analyst

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.14 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Apple by 329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 144,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 184,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Apple by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 77,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 58,322 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.