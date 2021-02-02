Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOB. Raymond James increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $39.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.30. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $52.45.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $10,311,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 811.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.