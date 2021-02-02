Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Merchants Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Merchants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Merchants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

First Merchants stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $6,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

