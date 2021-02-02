Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raised by Analyst

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

SLGN opened at $37.41 on Monday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

