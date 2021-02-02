Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lifted by Analyst

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

