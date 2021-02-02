Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $112.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,800.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $52,247.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,189.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 70.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

