Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Several other research firms have also commented on OBNK. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

OBNK stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $740.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

