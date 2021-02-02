Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $301.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

