Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Issued By Northcoast Research

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the technology company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.25 on Monday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.34. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

