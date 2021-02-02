Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the December 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 319,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.60. 156,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $575.08 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Puxin has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.