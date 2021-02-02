Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 102,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,954. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
