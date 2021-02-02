Purple Biotech (PPBT) & The Competition Critical Review

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ: PPBT) is one of 778 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Purple Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

This table compares Purple Biotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million -$5.85 million -1.34 Purple Biotech Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -4.12

Purple Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Purple Biotech. Purple Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Purple Biotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Purple Biotech Competitors 4214 16489 36535 748 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.33%. Given Purple Biotech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Purple Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A N/A N/A Purple Biotech Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

Risk and Volatility

Purple Biotech has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Purple Biotech’s peers have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea. Its oncology pipeline includes NT-219, a small molecule that is advancing as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer in a planned phase 1/2 study; and CM-24, a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1 that is being developed as a combination therapy with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. Purple Biotech Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.