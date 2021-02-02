Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.90

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 181533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,891,000 after buying an additional 3,365,075 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

