Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $480.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.96. 204,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,670. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

