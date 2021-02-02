Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 43.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.31. 7,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,627. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $240.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.60 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.10.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

