ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) Shares Down 3.8%

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 11,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.27.

In other news, insider Marc Vlessing sold 11,377 shares of ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total value of £6,029.81 ($7,877.99).

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

