Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Prosus has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $25.44.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

