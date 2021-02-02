Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PFPT. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $130.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 85,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

