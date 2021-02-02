Private Ocean LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 552.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 171,796 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

