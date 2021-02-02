Private Ocean LLC Sells 534 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

