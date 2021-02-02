Private Ocean LLC Has $47,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

