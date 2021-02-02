Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.58% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.