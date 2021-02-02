Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Shares Up 2.2%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.68 and last traded at $64.62. 12,049 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 27,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.