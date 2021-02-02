Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

PRIM stock opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Primoris Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

