Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Insider Richard Rose Purchases 762 Shares

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose bought 762 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($199.11).

Richard Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Richard Rose purchased 707 shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £148.47 ($193.98).

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock opened at GBX 20.29 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58. The company has a market cap of £187.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.83. Premier Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 109 ($1.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

About Premier Oil plc (PMO.L)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

