Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

