Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,100 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the December 31st total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Predictive Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $5.30.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on Predictive Oncology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.