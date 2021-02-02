PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $48.35. 7,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

