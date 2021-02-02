PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Issues Earnings Results

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of PCH stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

