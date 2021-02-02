Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE PSTL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a PE ratio of -44.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.30. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $905,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 146.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.