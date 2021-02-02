Porvair plc (PRV.L) (PRV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) is scheduled to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LON PRV traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.95). 84,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 546.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 530.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £245.06 million and a P/E ratio of 21.89. Porvair plc has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 786 ($10.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair plc (PRV.L)’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

