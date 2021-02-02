Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POAHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

