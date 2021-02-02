Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BPOP opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. Popular has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $61.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 19.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Popular by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Popular by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

