Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,310 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,310 ($30.18) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,884.14 ($24.62).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,691.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,768.69. Polymetal International plc has a 52-week low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

