Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.30. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

