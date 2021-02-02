Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Update

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PLPRF opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Plus Products has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About Plus Products

Plus Products Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabis products in California. It offers cannabis-infused edibles to the regulated medicinal and adult-use, or recreational markets. The company sells products under the PLUS brand to dispensaries and delivery service customers. Plus Products Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

