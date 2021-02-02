Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02)-($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.02). The company issued revenue guidance of $104.0-105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Pluralsight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.13–0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PS. DA Davidson cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Pluralsight has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.