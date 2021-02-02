Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

PYTCF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Playtech has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

