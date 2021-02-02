Plantronics (PLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plantronics stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

